Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Suicidal son arrested at restaurant in The Villages after allegedly leaving bloody message for mother

By Meta Minton
Brett Barton Moorhouse
Brett Barton Moorhouse

A suicidal son was arrested at a restaurant in The Villages after allegedly leaving a bloody message for his mother.

Lady Lake police received a report of a “suicidal male” at about 7 p.m. Sunday at The Pub restaurant at Fiesta Bowl on Avenida Central in The Villages. The man was identified as 34-year-old Brett Barton Moorhouse of Fort Pierce.

Officers were already investigating a burglary which had occurred hours earlier at his mother’s home in the Rolling Acres Apartments. Entry had been made through a window in the master bedroom and a kitchen knife had been used to “stab the bed multiple times,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers found a paper towel with blood on it, and it contained a “message” directed at Moorhouse’s mother. The report did not specify exactly the message said.

In addition, two televisions in the apartment were damaged, groceries were removed from the refrigerator and thrown on the ground and the apartment was in total “disarray.”

Moorhouse, who was arrested in 2017 at the Rolling Acres Apartments after using his mother’s credit card without permission, was taken into custody on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.

