Wednesday, May 25, 2022
The square looks bare without the windmill and water tower

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I absolutely believe that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be replaced.  These fixtures, add to the charm of the square, and fit in with its theme. Furthermore, I also believe that the Developer should significantly supplement the cost associated with this project, especially since the materials used on the old fixtures, did not stand the test of time. Without these fixtures, the square looks bare, and not as appealing to current and potential future residents.

Lou Liberati
Village of Marsh Bend

 

