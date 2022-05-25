Woman allegedly attacks longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook

A woman allegedly attacked her longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook.

Equilla Michelle Loretta Collins, 36, of Winter Garden was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday at Dev’s Discount Beverage on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A woman who has been in a “dating relationship” with Collins for the past decade, said Collins had threatened to “beat her ass.” The women had been arguing over posts on Facebook.

When Collins, who is living in Winter Garden but works in Wildwood, showed up at the woman’s home on Peters Street, the woman began shooting a video of Collins during an argument. When the woman threatened to call police, Collins knocked the phone out of the woman’s hand. The altercation was captured on video. Collins fled and was found in her vehicle at Dev’s Discount Beverage.

Collins admitted she had “smacked” the phone out of the woman’s hand.

Collins was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.