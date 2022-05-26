89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...

Attorney wants psychological evaluation of son accused of attacking mother in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Scott Robert Kerster
Scott Robert Kerster

A defense attorney wants a psychological evaluation of a son accused of attacking his mother after dinner at a restaurant in The Villages.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” continues to be held at the Marion County Jail. He is facing a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 following an attack last year on his mother after they had dinner at Beef O’Brady’s at Mulberry Grove Plaza. The attack allegedly occurred at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Kerster is being represented by the public defender’s office. Assistant Public Defender Julia Williamson this week filed a motion asking the court for a psychological evaluation of Kerster “for the purpose of determining competency.”

Earlier this month, Kerster was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 46 days already served for violating a pretrial release order. Kerster reportedly called his mother on March 20 and 21 even though he was forbidden from contacting his mother, a former resident of the Village of Chatham. Despite the no contact order, he called her with pleas to get him out of jail. The calls were recorded.

Kerster was already in hot water after it was discovered he took an Uber to Winn-Dixie after his mother was taken by ambulance from their home at Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. His community control sentence required him to receive permission from a probation officer before leaving the apartment.

After the Uber incident, a probation officer discovered there had been many times Kerster left the apartment.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told the probation officer.

Kerster has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

The Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill

A Village of Marsh Bend resident believes the Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square, therefore he should pay for their replacement.

How does a builder create a structure that rots and turns into a hazard?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the Developer is responsible for replacing the rotting structures at Brownwood.

Water tower and windmill should be replaced

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to see the windmill and water tower replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos