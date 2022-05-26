89.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Car burglary suspect caught wearing clothes stolen from vehicle at cannabis dispensary

By Meta Minton
Cruze Antonio Cromwell
Cruze Antonio Cromwell

A car burglary suspect was caught wearing clothes stolen from a vehicle at a cannabis dispensary on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The suspect was caught on video walking up to and trying the door handles of a black 2006 Hyundai SUV parked at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Cruze Antonio Cromwell of Orlando.

A co-worker of the vehicle’s owner walked out into the parking lot and saw Cromwell in the vehicle.

When officers apprehended Cromwell, he was in possession of a ProxyII card, a lighter with donut designs and a Swiss army knife. The items had been removed from the vehicle.

The Sunnyside Cannabis dispensary in Lady Lake

In the surveillance, Cromwell was shirtless and wearing gray-and-black shorts. When he was arrested, he was wearing a shirt and shorts that appeared to have been stolen from the vehicle.

Cromwell was arrested on charges of burglary, trespassing and theft. The Georgia native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

Cromwell had been arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a car from a home in Leesburg.

