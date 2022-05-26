89.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Cormorant Catches Huge Catfish At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This cormorant managed to grab a huge catfish at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. He was even able to take off while holding his catch. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

