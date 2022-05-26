Man with suspended license nabbed in van with no bill of sale

A man with a suspended driver’s license was nabbed in a van for which he had no bill of sale.

Jason Herendeen, 41, of Summerfield, was driving the white Ford van Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged on a black Ford truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Herendeen told the police officer that he had recently purchased the van and the license plate belonged to his father. A check revealed Herendeen’s license has been suspended since 2018. He was unable to produce a bill of sale for the van.

The Indiana native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and attaching a tag which had not been properly assigned.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.