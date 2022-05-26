84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...

Man with suspended license nabbed in van with no bill of sale

By Meta Minton
Jason Herendeen
Jason Herendeen

A man with a suspended driver’s license was nabbed in a van for which he had no bill of sale.

Jason Herendeen, 41, of Summerfield, was driving the white Ford van Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged on a black Ford truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Herendeen told the police officer that he had recently purchased the van and the license plate belonged to his father. A check revealed Herendeen’s license has been suspended since 2018. He was unable to produce a bill of sale for the van.

The Indiana native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and attaching a tag which had not been properly assigned.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill

A Village of Marsh Bend resident believes the Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square, therefore he should pay for their replacement.

How does a builder create a structure that rots and turns into a hazard?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the Developer is responsible for replacing the rotting structures at Brownwood.

Water tower and windmill should be replaced

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to see the windmill and water tower replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The square looks bare without the windmill and water tower

A Village of Marsh Bend resident believes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks bare without the windmill and water tower.

What did I miss with regard to amenity increase?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is wondering what he missed with the amenity fee increase. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos