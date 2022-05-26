Michael Earl Mahaffey, age 84, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Wildwood, Florida surrounded by his loving wife and daughter Tina.

He was born on December 26, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to Earl and Kathleen (Shively) Mahaffey. Michael grew up in Minerva, Ohio where he attended school. Michael was a steel worker at Republic Steel. He attended Oxford Assembly of God in Oxford, Fl and Connersville Living Waters Assembly of God in Connersville, Indiana. Michael loved The Lord with all his heart and is in Heaven with his family and friends gone before him.

Michael will be remembered by his love for his family, friends and church family. He loved to tinker and he became an Amateur Radio Operator in his later years of life and really enjoyed talking on the radio with his friend Tim and anyone else he could reach on the radio. He loved living in Florida in the winter and Indiana in the summer. He loved to travel to Marblehead, Ohio to visit friends and his family still living in Ohio.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife Donna (Alford/Bowman) Mahaffey who was his beautiful bride for eleven years and they spent their golden years together holding hands through life and enjoying each other’s company. Also survived by his loving step-daughter, Tina (Bowman) Crawford (Dan) of Connersville, Indiana whom he loved as his own daughter, who also lovingly helped her mother to care for him in his final days, children from previous marriages: Michael Mahaffey of Tampa, Karen Gibson (Randy) of Minerva, OH, Charlene (Sue) Bailey of Summerfield, FL and Scott Mahaffey (Mary Ann) of Brighton, Colorado. Also survived by a niece and nephew in South Carolina, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends Steve and Pennie May of Connersville, Indiana who he and his wife spent every Saturday night with when living in Indiana and Tim and Janet Hawxhurst of Leesburg, Florida whom they spent many evenings together eating together, going to concerts, watching movies and playing games with in their winter stays in Florida as well as spending time with many other dear friends.

Michael is survived by his loving sister Beverly Caldarelli of Carrollton, Ohio whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother David Mahaffey and his step-son Troy Bowman whom he loved as his own son. Michael was always thankful to Troy for introducing him to his mother (it was love at first sight) as he and Donna married in June, shortly after that meeting in June 2011.

A memorial service is planned later this summer in Connersville, Indiana.

We would like to note a special thank you to his Hospice nurse, Elaine Clark, who was very special to our family and very loving and caring throughout Michael’s final journey in life. Contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to The Villages VITAS Hospice, 1950 Laurel Manor Drive, STE 145, The Villages, FL 32162.