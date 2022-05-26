84.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Perhaps it’s time to protest rather than accept another loss

By Carl Casale
I remember the original Katie Belle’s and Hacienda Hills Country Club. The Developer, the man who controls the development and commercial space in The Villages, should restore them because they were parts of The Villages we all bought into when we chose to retire here. At least put back (1) a country club with pro shop and grill; and maybe a putt putt of some kind, there is adequate parking; and (2) an exclusive Villages dance hall and entertainment venue with snacks and drinks.

The Developer wants to put inappropriate housing in these spaces in the pursuit of profits and in the process destroy the vision of the Villages founder, Harold Schwartz. If only the Developer would look beyond maximizing profit and look at these properties as, say, wet lands that must be maintained for the benefit of the retirement community, the people who live here. You could cut advertising and create tremendous word of mouth appeal; the developer, has the back of retirees in The Villages and their twilight dreams are sure; and than truly The Villages would be the Friendliest Home Town in Florida.

Current Florida law favors big business and big business sways Our Government with money and threats of expensive lawsuits. A very large majority, if not most, of the residents of the Villages want a Hacienda Hills Country Club and Katie Belles to return. It is a shame our local elected officials are unable to prevent inappropriate housing to be built that will be detrimental to The Villages community, especially those living near the Spanish Springs town square. Let the people, those living in the Villages, be fairly represented. How are Village residents fairly represented when a Country Club can be torn down and not replaced, yet a wind mill and water tower must be replaced with resident money; all for the benefit of the developer.

Maybe Villagers should get together and hold a golf cart rally with signs, flags, and circle the town squares in protest. There are many clubs in the Villages that do this type of event, seek out their organizational skills. This would be a fight for democracy, freedom some say, that the American Founding Fathers would be proud of, a fight against tyranny. Let us unite and have our voices heard or we can wait for the next Village country club to be razed in the pursuit of profit.

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.

