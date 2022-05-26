89.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I personally like the fake windmill and water tower in Brownwood, but I don’t think the residents of The Villages should have to pay for their replacement. These structures were built by the Developer as an attraction. They aren’t needed as they don’t provide any purpose other than decoration. If they are to be replaced, they should be replaced by the Developer.
The Developer is not facing financial problems like some of the residents are due to the pandemic and inflation. If the Developer was in financial straits, he would not continue to purchase more and more land and construct more and more houses. When we bought here in 2010 we were told The Villages would be built out in 2012. This is one more instance of the Developer not caring what the residents want or care about.

Gwen Hunt
Village of Hemingway

 

