Thursday, May 26, 2022
The Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree the Developer should bear the cost of replacing the water tower and windmill. Residents don’t benefit from them, but the Developer benefits from the “advertising” they provide.

Russ Armstrong
Village of Marsh Bend

 

