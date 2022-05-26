Wildwood husband with history of threats against wife facing federal weapons charge

A husband with a history of making threats against his wife is facing a new federal weapons charge.

James Bexley, 34, of Wildwood, was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of possessing an unregistered firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has ordered that Bexley not be released.

Bexley was originally arrested May 5 after he violated a restraining order which had been obtained by his estranged wife.

At the time of his arrest, a semi-automatic rifle and “numerous firearms” were in plain view inside his 2015 Doge Ram pickup. Due to the court order, he was not allowed to possess firearms. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies also found that Bexley has made “numerous online purchases from websites that sell firearms, ammunition and reloading supplies,” the arrest report said.

Bexley had been served with the injunction on Jan. 14. However, he was “constantly emailing” his wife and “making subtle threats against her.”