87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...

Enraged man reportedly used motorcycle helmet to dent woman’s vehicle

By Staff Report
Cody Alan Smee
Cody Alan Smee

An enraged man was arrested after he reportedly used a motorcycle helmet to deliberately dent a woman’s vehicle.

The woman contacted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday to report that 32-year-old Cody Alan Smee of Lake Panasoffkee had “flung” her out of the bed of his pickup truck the previous day during an argument. Smee left the scene and she decided not to call law enforcement.

The York, Pa. native returned the following day and used a motorcycle helmet to repeatedly strike the passenger side of her vehicle, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was left with “several large dents and paint damage.” She dialed 911 and Smee “sped off” in his truck.

Deputies located Smee and arrested him on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Pennsylvania authorities have put a hold on his custody.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

The Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill

A Village of Marsh Bend resident believes the Developer benefits the most from the water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square, therefore he should pay for their replacement.

How does a builder create a structure that rots and turns into a hazard?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the Developer is responsible for replacing the rotting structures at Brownwood.

Water tower and windmill should be replaced

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to see the windmill and water tower replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos