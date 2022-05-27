Enraged man reportedly used motorcycle helmet to dent woman’s vehicle

An enraged man was arrested after he reportedly used a motorcycle helmet to deliberately dent a woman’s vehicle.

The woman contacted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday to report that 32-year-old Cody Alan Smee of Lake Panasoffkee had “flung” her out of the bed of his pickup truck the previous day during an argument. Smee left the scene and she decided not to call law enforcement.

The York, Pa. native returned the following day and used a motorcycle helmet to repeatedly strike the passenger side of her vehicle, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was left with “several large dents and paint damage.” She dialed 911 and Smee “sped off” in his truck.

Deputies located Smee and arrested him on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Pennsylvania authorities have put a hold on his custody.