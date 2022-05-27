82.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 27, 2022
Fugitive wanted in New York apprehended in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Vincent Edward Curtis
A fugitive wanted in New York was apprehended in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Fieldbrook Way and Lafayette Street in the Village of Fernandina to investigate a battery report. When they arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Vincent Edward Curtis, who was identified by his New York driver’s license. Deputies discovered that Curtis was wanted on a Saratoga County, N.Y. warrant charging him with possession of a weapon. He had also been previously arrested on a charge he was selling cocaine after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

Curtis was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to New York.

