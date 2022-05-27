Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

To the Editor:

Is it really necessary to splash “Villager” as a headline so much that the communities around us think everyone that lives here are either drunks or entitled old people? I don’t often see Wildwood or other cities surrounding The Villages as the headline.

It’s fine if you’d like to put it in the body of the article, but using it to capture attention really doesn’t seem fair to the rest of us who are not drunks nor entitled. We are people that have worked hard to live the lifestyle The Villages offers. To be disparaged constantly for the probably 1 percent of the population that does deserve it is humiliating and gives us a reputation we don’t deserve as a whole. People up north read this and jump to the same conclusions that were and still are the same as it is about residents here all having STDs.

It’s like being in high school. It would be nice if you could show some respect to the majority that aren’t headline worthy.

Jacqueline Chenault

Village of Hadley