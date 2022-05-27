Leaders need to find the guts to act

To the Editor:
Why can’t our “leaders” find some guts to act? Do not let the NRA keep you from finding the intestinal fortitude to support rational gun regulation! We are NOT powerless!
Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure
