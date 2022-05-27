Michael James Cordon, age 80, passed away on May 23, 2022 in The Villages, Florida.

Mike is survived by his wife Judith Wynne Cordon; his daughter Amy Cordon Taylor (Terry); his son Steven Cordon (Catherine); his son David Cordon (Shannon); his daughter Carrie Cordon Randolph (David); and his 10 grandchildren Lindsay Taylor Davies (John); Michael Taylor (Sarah); Cameron Taylor; Alexandra Cordon Barron (Kevin); Mary Cordon; Krystyna Cordon; Grant Cordon; Mikaela Cordon; Jack Randolph and Kate Randolph. Brother Timothy Cordon (Joan); Brother Terry Cordon (Jana) and Sister Maureen Zulewski (Greg).

Mike was born on March 11, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, married Judy on February 11, 1961 they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage surrounded by friends and family. Mike was an avid golfer he was a club champion at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford, MI where he also caddied in his youth. Mike was an entrepreneur and founded HARCOR Systems in 1977 doing computer programming contracting. He lived for Notre Dame football and loved his Detroit sports teams. Mike also volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry at Community United Methodist Church in Florida.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 27 at 2:00pm at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, FL with a reception to follow immediately at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) Food Pantry.