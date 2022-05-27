87 F
Friday, May 27, 2022
Roof scams can be tempting

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Everyone likes something for free. That’s just the nature of man. In my younger years in another place and time I participated in such a scam, not as far reaching as what we are experiencing now in The Villages. I was told I have roof damage caused by hailstorms, so I got a new roof. Would I do today? No I’m wiser and older. In Ohio my homeowner’s insurance was $670 in 2021, today in The Villages I’ve had quotes $3,500 to $5,200 with the roof replacement based on age.
Would I, we participate in such a scam again knowing the cause and effect. I would hope not, but remember “the nature of man.”

Maurice Helou
Village of De La Vista

 

