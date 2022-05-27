Some Villagers’ trash schedules to be impacted by Memorial Day holiday

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.

Community Development District 12

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 12 normal residential sanitation collection will be Tuesday, June 1.

Community Development District 13

If you live in Village Community District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, June 1. All collections for the week will be moved to the next day.