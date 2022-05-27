Villager arrested after smoking Corvette breaks down along Interstate 75

A Villager was arrested after her smoking Corvette broke down along Interstate 75.

Nancy Banville, 55, of the Village of Fenney, was spotted at about 8 p.m. Thursday near Mile Market 330 where her yellow Corvette was parked in the northbound outside center lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was leaning against a guardrail and had “ as strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

Banville said the Corvette “began to smoke and came to stop on the interstate.” She said she’d had a single drink at about noon that day.

She was transported to the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood to perform field sobriety exercises. She performed poorly. She provided breath samples that measured .121 and .123 blood alcohol content.

Banville was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.