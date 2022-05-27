76.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested after smoking Corvette breaks down along Interstate 75

By Meta Minton
Nancy Banville
Nancy Banville

A Villager was arrested after her smoking Corvette broke down along Interstate 75.

Nancy Banville, 55, of the Village of Fenney, was spotted at about 8 p.m. Thursday near Mile Market 330 where her yellow Corvette was parked in the northbound outside center lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was leaning against a guardrail and had “ as strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

Banville said the Corvette “began to smoke and came to stop on the interstate.” She said she’d had a single drink at about noon that day.

She was transported to the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood to perform field sobriety exercises. She performed poorly. She provided breath samples that measured .121 and .123 blood alcohol content.

Banville was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leaders need to find the guts to act

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that “leaders” need to find the guts to act in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident is concerned that headlines about drunk and entitled Villagers are making a mockery of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Roof scams can be tempting

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into why people fall victim to roofing scams.

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos