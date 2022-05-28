Apartments in Spanish Springs and the windmill at Brownwood

To the Editor:

The Developer wants to put apartments in an empty space. Why not? They have a right to make money off empty storefronts. I believe the problem is the parking spaces. If 16 spaces were NOT assigned to the apartments I for one don’t have a problem with it. If Katie Belle’s can’t make a profit, then why try to open this back up? Yes it was a great place but a business can’t survive without continued customer support.

Now the windmill and water tower, that’s definitely the Developer’s problem. None of us get any kind of use out of those items, it’s just decorations.

Janet Walden

Village of Hacienda South