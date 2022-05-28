77.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Donna Jean Austin (Dickman), 88, died peacefully in her sleep on May 22nd, 2022 in Lady Lake Florida. She is survived by her two son’s Todd and David Fortune, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L Austin, her brother, William Dickman, her sister, Marian Thompson (Dickman) her mother, Bertha Dickman (Waters) and her father, William Dickman and a son, Daniel Wade Fortune. Donna was born on 8 June 1933 in Flint Michigan to parents, Bertha and William Dickman.

She graduated from Flint Northwester High school in 1951. She moved to Saginaw Michigan in 1958 and became a homemaker for her three sons. Donna moved to The Villages in 2003 following the passing of Kenneth Austin where she was socially active and deeply involved with The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra acting as secretary and at her church, the Congregational Church of Summerfield.

She enjoyed music very much and Dixieland Jazz and Ragtime where her favorite genres beyond the Orchestra. Donna volunteered many thousand hours at Ye Olde Thrift Shop of Lady Lake and The Villages Hospital. Walking for health was a favorite pastime and she participated in several fundraisers for such worthy causes as Cancer and Alzheimer’s research. Her family and friends will always remember her as a wonderful person with a very outgoing personality and a trusted friend and confidant.

A candle light services is scheduled for her at the Congregational Church at 15421 US Hwy 301, Summerfield FL on Sunday the 29th at 10am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donna’s life.

