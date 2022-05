The Village of Hadley’s Gatehouse will be unmanned on Tuesday, May 31 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., due to maintenance. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching this gate as there will be no attendant on duty. A “stop” barricade, as well as cones, will be placed on the visitor lane only.

If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.