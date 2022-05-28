Guns kill — and Marco Rubio is complicit

We have all (at least those of us with a conscience and a modicum of morality and decency) were appalled at the precious 19 third and fourth-graders with two of their teachers who were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style weapon of mass destruction who had no history of any mental disorder.

Of course, this is on top of what occurred at Sandy Hook a decade ago and in recent times at Parkland. Such a list of despicable acts is too innumerable to put forth in this brief writing. On Wednesday night, at the Miami Heat NBA playoff game against the Celtics, a public address announcement was made for a moment of silence for those murdered and to support gun control legislation to call legislators in D.C. and to vote come this November.

The announcement received cheers.

But what did one of this state’s U.S. Senators tweet shortly thereafter? Rubio worried about what is going on in China, and not efforts to curtail the incredulous nightmare each one of us is living through with these mass murders constantly. Just think if one of our grandchildren were murdered by a gun at their primary grade school. Would you want a Rubio representing you who deflects by talking about China instead of effective legislation to get guns off the streets of the Sunshine State and throughout the nation? Absolutely, no! Remember, guns kill!

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.