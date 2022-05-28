86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 28, 2022
type here...

Guns kill — and Marco Rubio is complicit

By Miles Zaremski
Miles Zaremski

We have all (at least those of us with a conscience and a modicum of morality and decency) were appalled at the precious 19 third and fourth-graders with two of their teachers who were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style weapon of mass destruction who had no history of any mental disorder.

Of course, this is on top of what occurred at Sandy Hook a decade ago and in recent times at Parkland. Such a list of despicable acts is too innumerable to put forth in this brief writing. On Wednesday night, at the Miami Heat NBA playoff game against the Celtics, a public address announcement was made for a moment of silence for those murdered and to support gun control legislation to call legislators in D.C. and to vote come this November.

The announcement received cheers.

But what did one of this state’s U.S. Senators tweet shortly thereafter? Rubio worried about what is going on in China, and not efforts to curtail the incredulous nightmare each one of us is living through with these mass murders constantly. Just think if one of our grandchildren were murdered by a gun at their primary grade school. Would you want a Rubio representing you who deflects by talking about China instead of effective legislation to get guns off the streets of the Sunshine State and throughout the nation? Absolutely, no! Remember, guns kill!

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leaders need to find the guts to act

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that “leaders” need to find the guts to act in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident is concerned that headlines about drunk and entitled Villagers are making a mockery of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Roof scams can be tempting

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into why people fall victim to roofing scams.

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos