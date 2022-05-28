86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Joseph S. Raby 96 of Summerfield, FL born July 4th 1925 to Augustus T. and Theodocia Raby of Kernersville, NC. He graduated from Kernersville High School. He was a World War ll veteran who served in the United States Navy.

He worked at Purdue university in Lafayette Indiana for 23 years. Moved to Florida working at Harris semi conductor for 15 years as a Senior Engineer till his retirement. He received several patents called wafers while working at Harris.

On June 8, 1945 he married the love of his life Jeanne Young Raby She preceded him in death August 14, 2021

Joe has four children Jim JoAnne McCormick Kentland IN, Joyce Jones and Jan Duffy Summerfield FL; and his dog Nova. He is preceded in death by his son Jim as well as two son-in-law‘s Bill Jones and Rex McCormick; and a great granddaughter Courtney Beth. He had nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Viewing @ 10:00 a.m on May 31st and service @ 11:00 a.m at Grace Baptist Church, 10835 SE 70th Avenue, Belleview FL 34420. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery with honors rendered by the United States Navy at 1:30 PM.

