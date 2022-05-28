Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe roadway in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have been reading the articles discussing traffic safety on Morse Boulevard and wondering why others haven’t submitted issues concerning other areas throughout The Villages. This is my input: In November 2021, I was T-boned by an SUV while driving my cart in the cart lane on Pinellas Place.

Unless you have been or have come close to being hit, I think Villagers refuse to recognize/ignore that traffic safety has always been and will continue to be a major problem on all streets. Commissioners need to address not only Morse Boulevard, but address all areas where there have been a significant number of accidents to warrant changes to current traffic patterns/flow. My final comment is one that I have heard since we started living in The Villages: It’s a retirement community. Why is everyone in such a hurry?

David Riley

Village of Sanibel