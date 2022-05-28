89.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Morven Parkway In The Village of Belvedere On Memorial Day

By Staff Report

This display at the entrance to the Village of Liberty Park is just one of many here in The Villages on Memorial Day. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Patriotic Display For Memorial Day In The Villages
Patriotic Display For Memorial Day In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer claims he listens to Villagers

A longtime Villager who pulled up stakes and moved to Pennsylvania, remembers a quote uttered a few years ago by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe roadway in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident who was T-boned by a truck while driving a golf cart contends that Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe road in The Villages.

Apartments in Spanish Springs and the windmill at Brownwood

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sounds off on apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square as well as the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Leaders need to find the guts to act

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that “leaders” need to find the guts to act in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident is concerned that headlines about drunk and entitled Villagers are making a mockery of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

