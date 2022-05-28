Morven Parkway In The Village of Belvedere On Memorial Day

This display at the entrance to the Village of Liberty Park is just one of many here in The Villages on Memorial Day. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
