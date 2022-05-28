86.1 F
Saturday, May 28, 2022
SeaBreeze Recreation Center will be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, May 31.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leaders need to find the guts to act

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that “leaders” need to find the guts to act in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident is concerned that headlines about drunk and entitled Villagers are making a mockery of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Roof scams can be tempting

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into why people fall victim to roofing scams.

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

