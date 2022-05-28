89.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Developer claims he listens to Villagers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having just left The Villages after 18 years, I feel qualified to comment on the windmill/water tower situation. It is obvious that residents are upset with having to pay for the replacement of something cheaply built by the Developer as a marketing tool.
I can’t help but recall a comment made by Mark Morse at “Evening With The Developer” a few years ago. Feeding the masses the usual BS, he concluded his Developer comments to the residents with the words, “We listen to you guys!”
If anyone believes that, I have some oceanfront property in Kansas I’d like to sell you.

William Bolash
Recent Village of Winifred resident
Erie, Pa.

 

