The Developer claims he listens to Villagers

To the Editor:

Having just left The Villages after 18 years, I feel qualified to comment on the windmill/water tower situation. It is obvious that residents are upset with having to pay for the replacement of something cheaply built by the Developer as a marketing tool.

I can’t help but recall a comment made by Mark Morse at “Evening With The Developer” a few years ago. Feeding the masses the usual BS, he concluded his Developer comments to the residents with the words, “We listen to you guys!”

If anyone believes that, I have some oceanfront property in Kansas I’d like to sell you.

William Bolash

Recent Village of Winifred resident

Erie, Pa.