Saturday, May 28, 2022
Villager sentenced after pointing gun at neighbor in golf cart

By Meta Minton
Carl Joseph Iannazzo

A Villager has been sentenced after pointing a gun at his neighbor who was driving a golf cart.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 66, had been arrested March 7, 2021 after pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at the chest and stomach of his neighbor from the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

He was sentenced Friday in Sumter County Court to 42 months of probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He could have faced up to five years behind bars.

After the gun incident, Iannazzo moved out of the Rhett Villas, where he had lived along with the resident whom he pointed the gun at during the apparent road rage incident.

Iannazzo and his wife purchased their home in the Rhett Villas in 2019 for $197,200. They sold it in May 2021 for $239,000. Also in May, they purchased a home on Henry Loop across from the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44. They paid $497,000 for that home.

The man who Iannazzo pointed the gun at also sold his home in the Rhett Villas. He had purchased his home in 2019 for $202,900. He sold the villa in July 2021 for $261,900. It appears he moved out of The Villages.

