Driver who failed to pay traffic tickets jailed after resisting arrest

A driver who failed to pay traffic tickets was jailed after resisting arrest.

Scott Allen Ward, 41, was driving a red passenger car at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Picciola Road when he was pulled over after an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. His license was suspended due to his failure to pay traffic fines.

The police officer attempted to take Ward into custody, however, he began to yell at the officer and attempted to pull away.

The California native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.