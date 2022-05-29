91.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 29, 2022
type here...

Driver who failed to pay traffic tickets jailed after resisting arrest

By Staff Report
Scott Allen Ward
Scott Allen Ward

A driver who failed to pay traffic tickets was jailed after resisting arrest.

Scott Allen Ward, 41, was driving a red passenger car at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Picciola Road when he was pulled over after an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. His license was suspended due to his failure to pay traffic fines.

The police officer attempted to take Ward into custody, however, he began to yell at the officer and attempted to pull away.

The California native was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Blame Putin not Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at many of the problems we are facing and contends the wrong world leader is being blamed.

The Developer claims he listens to Villagers

A longtime Villager who pulled up stakes and moved to Pennsylvania, remembers a quote uttered a few years ago by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe roadway in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident who was T-boned by a truck while driving a golf cart contends that Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe road in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos