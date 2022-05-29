77.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Nora Jean Vollendorf, 91, of the Villages of Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY.

She was born August 6, 1930 in Liberty County, TN to the late Oscar and Bonnie Malone. Nora enjoyed living in the Florida and spending time with friends and family at the Villages. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing mahjong games.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Corbett Russell, her second husband, Albert Vollendorf, and her siblings: Oscar Malone, Vernon Malone, Amelia Beigel, Geneva Johnson, Nell Saunders, Rose Batts, and Delphine Cimaglia. Nora is survived by her loving daughters: Lisa Kennicott (Thomas), and Brenda Russell (Stephen Rynkiewicz), her beloved grandchildren: Tom Kennicott (Daphne) and Russell Kennicott (Caryn), her great-grandchildren: Tanya, Karly, David, Trevor, Ethan, Ashton, Tessa, Madison, Ashley and Andrew, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Nora’s wishes were to be cremated, and a celebration or Nora’s life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 4:45 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 4:45 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

