91.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 29, 2022
type here...

Some Villagers’ trash schedules will be impacted by Memorial Day holiday 

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11
If you live in  Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.

Community Development District 12
If you live in Village Community Development Districts 12 normal residential sanitation collection will be Tuesday, June 1.

Community Development District 13
If you live in Village Community District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.  Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, June 1. All collections for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Blame Putin not Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at many of the problems we are facing and contends the wrong world leader is being blamed.

The Developer claims he listens to Villagers

A longtime Villager who pulled up stakes and moved to Pennsylvania, remembers a quote uttered a few years ago by the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe roadway in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident who was T-boned by a truck while driving a golf cart contends that Morse Boulevard isn’t the only unsafe road in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos