Two people killed when vehicle overturns in Oxford

Two people were killed when a vehicle overturned early Sunday morning in Oxford.

A 21-year-old Summerfield man and a 32-year-old woman from Mexico died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 3:22 a.m. on County Road 209 north of County Road 202 in Sumter County, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old had been driving the sport utility vehicle northbound on County Road 209 when the vehicle drifted onto the west shoulder. He overcorrected the vehicle back onto the roadway where it rotated, collided with a mailbox and overturned.

The driver and the passenger, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene of the crash.