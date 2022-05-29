92.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Village of Belle Aire woman sentenced on DUI after crash in roundabout

By Meta Minton
Christina Bacon
Christina Bacon

A 22-year-old from the Village of Belle Aire will lose her driver’s license after a crash earlier this month in a roundabout.

Christina Bacon pleaded guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of hit and run and driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

A motorist called 911 at about 3 p.m. May 5 after her vehicle was struck by a silver sport utility vehicle in the roundabout at Powell Road and Brownwood Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The driver fled the scene.

A short time later, an officer spotted a silver Chevrolet Trax matching the hit-and-run vehicle’s description at the Circle K on Main Street in Wildwood. Bacon, who was carrying a Rhode Island driver’s license, was determined to be the driver of the vehicle. She said she was aware she hit another vehicle, but “left because she did not know what else to do,” according to the report.

Bacon’s vehicle was “heavily damaged’ and the “rear passenger tire was completely flat, with large tears in the exterior tire wall,” the report said. There were “bottles of alcoholic beverages on the ground next to the driver’s door including an empty small plastic Bare Foot wine bottle and a quarter full medium BeatBox alcoholic beverage which was still cold to the touch.” Four White Claw cans were found in the vehicle during an inventory prior to towing.

Bacon struggled through field sobriety exercises and later provided breath samples that measured .116 and .118 blood alcohol content.

