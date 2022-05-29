We have a broken system

To the Editor:

“Sick rhetoric” Ms. Marsha mentions relative to Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon is unfounded. Compare their talking points with the likes of Maxine Waters (“get in their face”), Schumer (watch out we are coming for you), Clinton, Pelosi, and Talib and many more. All have been very vocal about violence against conservatives and conservative thought. It would appear that any thought that did not come from a liberal ideology is not acceptable for discussion and considered sick rhetoric.

Hate! you say. I have asked many people about why they voted for Biden over Trump and I get the same answer over 90 percent of the time the response is “I HATE him.” So explain to me where one conservative talk show host would spew so much hate and other media (CBS, CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC and the likes) outlets are just spreading their idea of the truth.

I do not see either side as an accomplice here for these gun violence incidences. I do see a broken system where identified individuals with mental disorders have no restrictions on the purchase or use of a weapon.

Joe Wollschlager

Village of Hemingway