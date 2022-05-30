Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

To the Editor:

I recently read that Laura Loomer is now challenging Daniel Webster for U.S. Representative for the 11th District.

To be an informed voter, I thought I should read up on her. I read the Villages-News.com article regarding her recent appearance with Roger Stone and Michael Flynn at the Wildwood Community Center. I grew concerned especially after reading that one Villager believed Ms. Loomer represented the kind of leadership and critical thinking and problem solving skills needed in D.C. Looking at her record, I strongly disagree that she has any leadership or critical thinking skills. What she would bring to the House of Representatives is more chaos ala Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Basically, her questionable “skills” to date are: She is banned from numerous social media platforms, payment processors, vehicles for hire, and food delivery mobile apps for various reasons, including violating policies on hate speech and spreading misinformation. She was thrown out of the courthouse at the Pulse Nightclub trial.

She was banned from the March 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after attempting to heckle reporters and chasing them through the conference. She has had her press credentials revoked at various events for harassment and causing disturbances. She is an anti-vaxxer (calling COVID-19 a hoax but was infected and became very sick), spews anti-Muslim hate, is a conspiracy theorist, and, basically, is a radical provocateur. I have seen nothing in the news that would lead me to believe she would be an asset to Congress-rather she is just another chaos-creating media hound. We need real people with real solutions — not chaos.

Dorothy Stephens Duncan

Village of St. Charles