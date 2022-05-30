90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 30, 2022
Friends of SoZo Kids launches $10,000 matching gift campaign

By Staff Report

June 1 is the kick-off date for the Friends of SoZo Kids $10,000 Matching Gift Campaign. All financial gifts donated between June 1-30 will be matched dollar for dollar through the generosity of an anonymous donor up to a maximum of $10,000.  Funds raised from this Matching Gift Campaign will go toward purchasing 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies to ensure SoZo Kids have what they need to be successful in the 2022-2023 school year. The fully loaded backpacks will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 6.

“Donors will be able to double the impact of their gifts because of this donor’s generosity,” said Linda Casey, Village of LaBelle South resident and president of Friends of SoZo Kids. “For example, each $25 donation and $25 matching gift allows us to purchase two quality backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies. A $50 donation and its $50 match results in $100 of impact, or four backpacks.  It’s a win-win for the donors and especially for the SoZo Kids we serve,” Linda said.

Donations can be made online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com/donate. Or checks, written to Friends of SoZo Kids, can be mailed to Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., 333 Colony Blvd., Suite #164, The Villages, FL 32162.

For more information, email [email protected].

