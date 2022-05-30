NOAA predicts active Hurricane Season with 14 to 21 named storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects an active hurricane season with the possibility of 14 to 21 named storms.

It is estimated that six to 10 of the named storms could be hurricanes with three to six of those to be a Category 3 or higher with winds of 111 mph or greater.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.

“Now is the time to take the necessary preparedness actions if you want to be as ready as possible for the hurricane season,” said David Casto, Director of Emergency Management for Sumter County. “Preparing now also provides a level of reassurance and minimizes the stress of trying to accomplish tasks at the last minute when there will be competition for obtaining supplies.”

Casto says if you follow key steps for the season, the odds of succeeding through the season likely will be strongest. These steps are:

Know and understand the hurricane hazards

Official hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, but can begin earlier and last longer. Since 2015, there has been a named tropical storm before the official June 1 start.

Tropical systems can affect Sumter County.

Hazardous conditions can occur well away from the storm’s center. A severe

thunderstorm in an outlying rain band can produce high winds, tornados and flooding, even if Sumter County is not in the direct path of the hurricane eye or forecast cone.



Prepare early so you can be as successful as possible when dealing with the hurricane. Waiting until the last minute reduces your options, adds undue stress, and may make a possible evacuation no longer feasible.

Know what you are going to do ahead of time.

Decide if you are going to leave the area and know where to go. A nearby friend’s or

relative’s home might be best rather than being stuck on the interstate. Most modern

site-built homes provide protection where shelter-in-place may be the best option.

Don’t forget to plan for family members with special needs and your pets.

Get a kit

Have enough food and water to last you seven to 14 days. Don’t forget to make arrangements for your pets.

You can get good ideas of what items you will need at www.SumterPrepares.com . Get an insurance check-up

Review your homeowner and business coverages with your insurance provider. Find out what is covered and not covered before you file a claim.

Get a clear understanding of how a hurricane deductible works.

Consider obtaining flood insurance even if you do not live in a flood zone.

Strengthen your home

Protect the windows, garage and doors.

Local home improvement stores have the necessary supplies that you will need. Get

them early.

