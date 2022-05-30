90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 30, 2022
Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As the community continues to grow, which obviously is adding more golf carts as well as motor vehicle to the roads, I suggest that law enforcement begin to enforce the speed of motor vehicles and golf cars and there needs to be laws enacted requiring mandatory insurance, and mandatory seat belt usage.
Sadly, we can see very young children being held in the arms of an adult, as if this is the proper way to secure a small child in a moving vehicle. And, it truly is amazing there haven’t been more side-swipe accidents since we have both golf carts and motor vehicles driving inches from one another when sharing the roadway.

Michael Ferrara
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

