Friends in the Village of DeSoto’s Lantana neighborhood, gathered to decorate beanies for children who have lost their hair due to illness.

Crochet Addicts and Knitting Buddies, both local groups in The Villages, created the beanies for the Lantana women to embellish with braids, bows, bangs and more.

They are being donated to a non-profit group called, “The Brave Beanie Project,” where they will be given to children all over the United States.

