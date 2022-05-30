Village of Caroline adult swimming pool to be closed for maintenance

The Caroline Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Coconut Cove Recreation Center at (352) 750-5870.
