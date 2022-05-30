90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 30, 2022
Villager enters plea in alleged attack on fellow golfer over ‘etiquette’

By Meta Minton
Richard Eric Randell
A Villager has entered a plea in an alleged attack on a fellow golfer over course “etiquette.”

Last week in Sumter County Court, 76-year-old Richard Eric Randell of the Village of Springdale entered a plea of not guilty to a a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He remains free on $2,000 bond which was posted by his wife on the day of his arrest on April 29.

A witness said Randell began arguing with the other golfer at Hole #4. The witness said Randell was standing on the green near the hole when the other golfer told him to move. Randell responded that he knew the “etiquette of the game.” The argument intensified and the man “flipped off” Randell who approached the man and threatened that if he did it again he would hit him. The man “flipped off” Randell again and he “used his right hand to hit him,” the report said. The other man fell to the ground, but remained conscious. The witness told deputies that the man who had been knocked down had “previous medical conditions involving his neck.” The man was taken by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He suffered a “swollen contusion on the left side of his face.” When interviewed at the hospital, the man said Randell told him that “if he reported this that he better move.”

