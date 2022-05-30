William Jacques

William “Bill” Jacques (Papa), sadly passed away on May 20, 2022, at the age of 70, after a brief battle with cancer. He passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends in The Villages, Florida.

Bill was born on June 20, 1951, the oldest of 4 children, to Bill and Ruth Jacques in Boston MA. He was raised in North Quincy MA, where he graduated from North Quincy High School and where he met his beloved wife Sandra (Giorgetti) of 52 years. Many believed “Sandy” deserved sainthood for putting up with him for all those years.

Bill served proudly in the Massachusetts National Guard from 1971-1977

After graduating from high school, Bill continued to Quincy College, where he received an Associate degree in Education. His goal was to become a schoolteacher. However, after receiving the gift of his own children, Bill continued to work at Myers Delicatessen in Fields Corner in Dorchester, where he was a fixture for many years as the Deli manager until Myers shut down. After brief stints with various companies, Bill went back to school to pursue computer technology. He landed at State Street Investments where he grew to the position of IT manager for the company before his retirement.

Bill was a master of wit and kept his family and friends entertained with his outbursts for many years. Some say he missed his calling as a standup comedian due to his quickness with a joke. He mostly loved holidays and get togethers with his family and friends. At Christmas time, his family would get together at his house where they would play family feud. It was the “Jacques’ versus the “Jackasses that married a Jacques”. “PAPA” was devoted to his grandchildren, and they used to swarm all over him as he paid so much attention to them. It wasn’t just his grandchildren as the children of his friends would do the same. All kids loved “Uncle Billy” and Bill loved all kids.

A fourth of July celebration was not complete unless it was spent at Bill and Sandy’s cookout. Bill loved to cook on the grill and entertain his many guests every year, where he would host his annual water volleyball games and provide trophies to the winning team. It was usually “his” team that won, as Bill would always find a way to “cheat” his team to victory.

One of Bill’s most passionate pastimes was to play cards and board games with his kids and grandkids. Somehow he would manage to win and would usually be accused of cheating, because he was. Another of Bill’s favorite pastimes was golf. He truly enjoyed his annual February golf week with his friends. Every year for 24 years, he would worry that snow would cancel his flight to Florida, which it did one year. After numerous phone calls and searches, he and two friends found a way to get out of Boston and land in Florida 3 hours before the first tee time. But not before he was pulled over for speeding by a Florida cop, who kindly let him off the hook after he explained his nightmare trip from Boston.

After many years, he finally achieved his goal of getting a hole in one at a course in the Villages while playing with his wife and friends. He dwelled on the fact that he had a hole in one while the others did not. This was short lived as Sandy got her first hole in one 2 days later, taking him off his pedestal. Bill also had a knack for providing nick names for people he loved, and some not loved. All his golf friends had them as well as a lot of politicians that Bill did not seem to care for.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth Jacques. He was the devoted husband to Sandra for 52 years, father of William and his wife Kimberly of Raynham MA, Veronica O’Connell and her husband Edward of Washington DC and Jessica McGrath and her husband Martin of Milton, MA.

He was the beloved “Papa” and will be missed by his 6 grandchildren, Autumn, Ashley, Amanda, Bridget, Connor and Kayleigh. He was loved by his sister, brothers, nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all his friends that he made throughout the years.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill at a time to be determined in Massachusetts.