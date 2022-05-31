85-year-old resident of The Villages jailed on felony battery charge

An 85-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed on a felony battery charge.

Geraldine Jane Boglivi was arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Monday at her home in the Village of Duval. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home shortly before noon Monday where a witness described an altercation between Boglivi and an 85-year-old man which reportedly occurred on Saturday. The victim told deputies he “did not remember” the incident. He had suffered bruising on his lower left arm, according to an arrest report.

The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.