Can’t people see the damage Biden is doing to our country?

To the Editor:

It’s hard for me to believe that people still don’t understand the damage that Joe Biden and his administration have done to our country! Canceled all of Trumps policy’s on the south border creating all the illegals coming into our country, drugs, terrorists, felons etc!! Stopped us from being energy independent and forced to buy oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuelan oil, which is by far much dirtier than ours! Makes no sense,Biden is worried about the climate and that’s his answer, buy dirtier oil! Plus he canceled the sanctions on Russian pipelines which we have been forced to buy Putins oil and has given him Billions of dollars which also gave him the funds to go to war with Ukraine! I put all the people being killed and their country being destroyed on Biden’s back!

I could go on and on like bad decisions on Afghanistan and losing American lives, putting us in a bad position of war, ruined our economy and high inflation, destroyed stock market and people’s 401ks and on and on!

As far as NATO, Trump was upset with them because we were paying a lot more dollars and other countries weren’t paying their fair share which he changed.. The only reason that NATO is stronger today is because of the war with Ukraine which in retrospect, Biden is responsible for the war starting!! To sum this up, Biden doesn’t seem to have a plan for anything until the problems are already in place, such as the supply issues, food prices, baby formula shortage, etc.! I could go on and on but if you just look at the true facts of what I’ve mentioned above I don’t think anyone should be a happy Biden supporter!!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills