Gary R. Barraclough, 69, of The Villages, FL, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022.

Gary was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, on December 14, 1952. Gary worked in the coal industry for 35 years in Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio. He moved to the The Villages in 2015. Gary enjoyed travelling, playing golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was an active member of the Ohio Buckeye Club and regularly attended the Tuesday Men’s Prayer Group at the United Methodist Church. Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Barraclough; children Roger (Amy) Hill of Yorktown, VA, and Laurie (Ben) Winnell of Huntersville, NC; and three grandchildren Taylor, Olivia and Noah.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s name to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Donate – UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation (givetochildrens.org).