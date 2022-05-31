78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...

Gary R. Barraclough

By Staff Report

Gary R. Barraclough, 69, of The Villages, FL, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022.

Gary was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, on December 14, 1952. Gary worked in the coal industry for 35 years in Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio. He moved to the The Villages in 2015. Gary enjoyed travelling, playing golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was an active member of the Ohio Buckeye Club and regularly attended the Tuesday Men’s Prayer Group at the United Methodist Church. Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Barraclough; children Roger (Amy) Hill of Yorktown, VA, and Laurie (Ben) Winnell of Huntersville, NC; and three grandchildren Taylor, Olivia and Noah.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s name to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Donate – UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation (givetochildrens.org).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos