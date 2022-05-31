84 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Gorgeous Pink Sunrise Over Lake Sumter Landing In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this western view of a gorgeous pink sunrise over the Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Can’t people see the damage Biden is doing to our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details President Biden’s many failings and wonders how any American can still support him.

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, details his concerns about safety in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Windmill and water tower need to be replaced at Brownwood

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages contends that Brownwood Paddock Square is not the same without the decorative windmill and water tower.

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

