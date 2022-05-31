85.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Oxford woman arrested on DUI charge after fellow motorist reports her erratic driving

By Staff Report
An Oxford woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a fellow motorist reported her erratic driving.

Andrea Lynn Robinson, 26, had been driving a red Ford passenger car at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 470 at Lake Panasoffkee when she was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Another motorist told the deputy making the traffic stop that Robinson’s vehicle traveled over the fog line “more times than he could count.” He said her vehicle would speed up behind him and then slow down.

Robinson performed poorly in field sobriety exercise and provided breath samples. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

