Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after running stop sign

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running a stop sign at Lake Sumter Landing.

Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, was driving a silver Polaris Breeze golf cart at 11:40 p.m. Friday when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the Edgewater Bungalows.

It appeared the New York native had been drinking. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .087 and .084 blood alcohol content.

Sutcliffe was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was issued a warning for failure to obey a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.